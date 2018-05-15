Clicks64
Bishop: Emulating Dying Protestantism is a Recipe for Failure
Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, USA, has warned of people who want the Catholic Church to become like the Protestants by asking for married priests, women priests, abortion, or gay marriage.
Writing on Twitter (May 14), Tobin refered to a new ABC Poll according to which Protestant membership has declined 14% in the last 15 years.
Tobin recommends, “We Catholics had better look before we leap.”
Nevertheless, in early May Tobin sided with the German bishops on the sacrilege of Protestant Communion.
Picture: Thomas Tobin, © Jim Forest, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsVdugyzrqlf
