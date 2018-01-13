Pope Francis Often Dislikes the Question of the Journalists

Zenit

Pope Francis doesn’t always appreciate questions of the journalists during his press conferences when being on a plane during an Apostolic journey. This information has been revealed by the journalist Deborah Lubov to(January 11).Referring to the former director of the Vatican Press Office, Father Federico Lombardi, Lubov said that Francis is “often” disappointed, because he finds the questions of the journalists uninteresting, or because they ask anything that passes through their mind instead of focusing on the trip.