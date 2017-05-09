SSPX Bishop Bernard Fellay Already Under Vatican Pressure?

The French Catholic daily La Croix has accused the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) of having mishandled a sexual abuse case for which a SSPX priest received a 16 years prison sentence on May 5th in France.The article quotes the Vatican Commission Ecclesia Dei, which is in charge of the Old-Rite Catholics, stating that, in case of a reconciliation, the SSPX superior general Bishop Bernard Fellay would "obviously" be liable to those Vatican regulations which provide for the "revocation" of an ordinary if he has "failed to act diligently" in cases of sexual abuse.In the past the Vatican has come under the suspicion of having used those regulations as a pretext in order to get rid of bishops of the Catholic wing, like Archbishop John C. Nienstedt of St. Paul, Minnesota, or Bishop Robert Finn of Kansas City, Missouri.