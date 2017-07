"Catholics will have to decide whether they keep their faith above the Papolatry." George Neumayr.

Activate the subtitles in English in the own Youtube player, in the configuration wheel.My channel is your channel, subscribe and be welcome ...Faithful to Christ. www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gjBxEfL2rfx-… My blog is your blog: spaciocatolico.blogspot.ro My GoogleSite is your Site: sites.google.com/site/fielacristo1/fiel-a-cristo -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------"Catholics will have to decide whether they keep their faith above the vole." George Neumayr."Francis is more interested in leftist politics than in Catholic theology," says George Neumayr, a contributing editor to The American Spectator, speaking to Tom Woods on July 14 at tomwoods.com. Woods describes Francis as a result of John Paul II, who - as he says it - named "absolutely terrible people" as bishops: "Catholics have suffered under the Bergoglians for decades."Neumayr agrees that a large number of liberal bishops were appointed by John Paul II and Benedict XVI. He sees Francis as the "culmination of a century" of liberalism and modernism in the Church.For him it is "highly improbable" that Francis, who in his theology is "more a Protestant than a Catholic", converted to Catholicism. On the contrary, the most realistic scenario is that Francis will produce division and chaos: "Catholics will have to decide if they keep their faith above the papolatry."And: "the cardinals have to declare that Francis is a bad Pope who must be resisted."-------------------------------------------------- ------------------------You can also find me at:-------------------------------------------------- ------------------------