Another Bombshell: Francis’ Personal Secretary Accused Of Homosexuality and Pedophilia

The Argentinian married Deacon Jorge Sonnante published on Twitter (August 20) a 4-page confidential document he allegedly wrote in 2013 on behalf of the Secretary of State. The document regards Father Fabián Pedacchio Leániz.Sonnante writes as an "advisor" of Pope Francis on stationary of the Secretary of State expressing his opinion whether Pedacchio should be working as the Private Secretary of Pope Francis.Pedacchio was sent in 2007 to the Roman Curia by Cardinal Bergoglio. The Spanish portal Intereconomia.com called him in 2011 "a spy of Cardinal Bergoglio in Rome".Sonnante’s evaluation claims that Pedacchio’s computer was confiscated in 2013 by the police after a court ordered investigation on child pornography.The document further claims that Pedacchio was registered on the gay dating websites Adanel.com, Badoo.com and ManHunt.net.