Cardinal Defends Gay-Pride Against Brave Muslims
Cardinal Maurice Piat of Port Louis, Mauritius, defended on June 6 an offensive gay march in his city which took place four days earlier.
The march of about 200 people had to be cancelled after a group of brave Muslim Mauritians waved placards with gay critical slogans.
Piat called the Muslims “illegal” protesters pointing out that the march had “police permission” [as if the police and not God were his authority].
It is common in countless countries that gay protesters block and attack pro-family demonstrations but the bishops never complain about this.
Picture: Maurice Piat, © Seychelles News Agency , CC BY-SA, #newsGpnqazvzah
