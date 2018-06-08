Cardinal Defends Gay-Pride Against Brave Muslims

Cardinal Maurice Piat of Port Louis, Mauritius, defended on June 6 an offensive gay march in his city which took place four days earlier.The march of about 200 people had to be cancelled after a group of brave Muslim Mauritians waved placards with gay critical slogans.Piat called the Muslims “illegal” protesters pointing out that the march had “police permission” [as if the police and not God were his authority].It is common in countless countries that gay protesters block and attack pro-family demonstrations but the bishops never complain about this.