German Church: She Is Rolling On the Floor - And Nobody Is Laughing

A woman dressed in black performed a "liturgical dance" at the annual women’s mass during the St Liborius celebrations of Paderborn archdiocese, Germany, on July 29 (video below).The event took place in Paderborn Cathedral. Every year, it is spiced with a predictable liturgical scandal. This year, Paderborn Auxiliary Bishop Dominicus Meier OSB, presided over it.The female dancer moved to the song “You are no coincidence” by Till Matton. Instead of laughing, the mostly elderly women in audience gave a standing ovation after the cringey performance.