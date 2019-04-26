“Christ Used Tweets” – Cardinal Explains

Curia Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi has accused our times of “superficiality, banality, vulgarity, stupidity” in an interview with Corriere.it (April 25).He went on explaining that Christ “used tweets” giving the example of Christ’s word “Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and unto God the things that are God's.”Ravasi informs that this word contains in Greek 52 characters and spaces, “few compared to the 280 which are possible today [in Twitter].“