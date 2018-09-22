Clicks28
Abuse Hysteria: Young Priest Commits Suicide
Father Jean-Baptiste Sèbe, 38, a priest of the Rouen Archdiocese, France, committed suicide on September 18 after he was accused of sexual misdemeanour against an adult woman, three years ago. Nevertheless, French oligarch media keep calling her a “young girl”.
No charge was brought against the priest who hung himself in the attic of his church.
During a press conference, Rouen Archbishop Lebrun told the public that he had received Sèbe a day before his death. He confessed his misdeed to him . The acts were likely not of a criminal nature.
Father Sèbe was the oldest of a big family. Ordained in 2005 he became the parish-priest of a run-down liberal parish in Rouen which he was able to revive. He was involved in the Scout d’Europe and also taught at the Institut Catholique in Paris, having written a doctorate about Hans Urs von Balthasar.
Last Saturday, three days before his death, he preached in front of hundreds of Scouts d’Europe about “Take up your cross and follow me.” Sèbe’s suicide is a consequence of a Church that has turned sexual misconduct into an unforgivable sin.
Rouen is the archdiocese where Father Jacques Hamel was murdered by a Moslem during Mass in July 2016.
#newsDfnvgychnk
No charge was brought against the priest who hung himself in the attic of his church.
During a press conference, Rouen Archbishop Lebrun told the public that he had received Sèbe a day before his death. He confessed his misdeed to him . The acts were likely not of a criminal nature.
Father Sèbe was the oldest of a big family. Ordained in 2005 he became the parish-priest of a run-down liberal parish in Rouen which he was able to revive. He was involved in the Scout d’Europe and also taught at the Institut Catholique in Paris, having written a doctorate about Hans Urs von Balthasar.
Last Saturday, three days before his death, he preached in front of hundreds of Scouts d’Europe about “Take up your cross and follow me.” Sèbe’s suicide is a consequence of a Church that has turned sexual misconduct into an unforgivable sin.
Rouen is the archdiocese where Father Jacques Hamel was murdered by a Moslem during Mass in July 2016.
#newsDfnvgychnk