Francis: “I’m Responsible For China Deal" – "Underground Catholics Will Suffer”
During a press conference in the plane from Talinn to Rome (September 25), Pope Francis refused to answer a question about whistle-blower Archbishop Viganò, using the pretext that he wanted to talk about the trip "first". But the question wasn't brought up again.
At the end of the conference, Francis talked about the Vatican’s [betrayal] of the Chinese Catholics stating that, “I am responsible for the agreement with China.”
He admitted that the Chinese underground Catholics have suffered, “And, they will suffer", he added, "In an agreement, there is suffering.”
