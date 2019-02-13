Clicks158
Cuomo Can't Defend His Abortion Law
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s abortion law:
Exactly three weeks after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed his abortion law, which allows non-physicians to perform abortions up until the baby is born—and provides no criminal penalties for infanticide—he met with President Donald Trump. According to the White House, Trump “raised his concerns to Governor Cuomo about Democrats’ support of late-term abortions.”
When Cuomo was asked about this, he blamed Trump for promoting “division.”
In other words, Cuomo, who lit up the sky of New York in pink to celebrate killing children in and out of the womb, was totally unable to defend his barbaric law. If he had any guts, he would have told the president why it is important to praise his bloody law.
Perhaps most important, Cuomo is factually wrong to say that discussing his bill is divisive. There is nothing divisive about it. Every survey ever taken shows that the public has no stomach for late-term abortions, never mind infanticide.
Even those who identify as pro-choice cannot stomach Cuomo’s law. So who’s left? What a class group of people they must be.
This is the biggest mistake Cuomo has ever made. He will never get over it, and neither will those Democrats who agree with him. One does not have to be a conservative to figure this out:
CNN’s editor-at-large, Chris Cillizza, did yesterday in a post titled, “How Democrats are Handing Donald Trump a Viable Path to a Second Term.”
Source
Source