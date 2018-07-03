Financial Scandal in Vatican’s Sixtine Choir

Michelangelo Nardella, the manager of the Sixtine Choir which sings during pontifical ceremonies, has run off with his family to the United States a couple of days ago, writes IlFattoQuotidiano.it (July 3).Nardella is suspected of having stolen money and falsified signatures attributed to high officials of the Secretariat of State. The choir’s July U.S. tour has been suspended.Nardella used to live in the 400 square meter apartment of the late Cardinal Domenico Bartolucci who directed the choir for 41 years.It is located in an extra-territorial historic building, in the center of Rome (via del Monte della Farina 64). Nardellas wife, a psychologist, had set up her office in Bartolucci’s former chapel.