Surprise? Disobedient Heretics Persecute Catholics Who Don’t Obey Heresies

The four professors at the John Paul II Institute were fired for having read Pope Francis’ Amoris Laetitia in the light of the Catholic faith.
The professors replacing them have been opposing the Church's magisterium for decades, AldoMariaValli.it (August 9) writes.
One of the most aggressive opponents of John Paul II's teachings was Father Maurizio Chiodi who was appointed a professor of the John Paul II Institute.
Monsignor Pierangelo Sequeri, the Institute’s President, imposed by Francis, always supported the heretics in his former position as the President of the Northern Italian School of Theology.
AldoMariaValli.it stresses that John Paul II or Benedict XVI allowed heretics to teach without disciplining them. Now, the same heretics who were spared before, hail the dismissal of the professors at the John Paul II Institute.
For AldoMariaValli.it it is “surprising” that Sequeri defended “freedom of research and teaching” but only to protect heretics.
It seems Francis will be very happy to see JPII's work go up in flames.
Wall by wall he is tearing down the Church of Jesus Christ and building the church of man and evil.