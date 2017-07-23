Catholic School: Skirts and Pinafores as School Uniform for Boys

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School in East Dulwich, London, announced in June that it will be introducing a “gender neutral” school uniform from September 2017. The school is located in Southwark Archdiocese led by Archbishop Peter Smith.Head teacher Jane Day wrote in the school's weekly newsletter: "One uniform list will be produced, and girls and boys can choose whether they wear skirts, pinafores, shorts or trousers."The announcement has left parents upset as it goes against the teachings of the Catholic Church.