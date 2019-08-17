Francis' Vatican Presses Journalists To Stop Reporting About Purges at John Paul II Institute

Even journalists of oligarch media were forced to give up writing about Pope Francis' purges at the Roman Institute John Paul II.
According to AldoMariaValli.it (August 9), editors received phone calls from the Vatican putting pressure on them. Nevertheless, Pope Francis "has great difficulty extinguishing the fire" produced by this huge scandal.
Even the usually very careful former Milan Cardinal Angelo Scola, an ex-President of the John-Paul II Institute, spoke of "purges."
#newsLzfrvvybhz
Clicks136
- Report
Social networks