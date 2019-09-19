Innuendo? Indian Bishop Presides Novus-Ordo-Eucharist Dressed As a Pagan

Belgaum Bishop Derek Fernandes, 65, celebrated Mass in Deshnur, Karnataka, India, (August 29) dressed in a saffron robe commonly worn by Hindu priests. He also displayed a japamala, a string of prayer beads, used for counting mantras in Hinduism, Jainism, Sikhism, Buddhism and Shinto.Fernandes and his co-presiders showed a tilaka on their forehead, painted with a vermillion paste. It is used in Hinduism on a daily basis or for special Hindu occasions.Hindus are asking on social networks if there is a “way to legally stop this travesty” as it is “an insult to the ochre robes”.If the local Hindu pujari-priest would perform temple rituals dressed in alb, stole and chasuble while displaying a Miraculous Medal around his neck, he would likely be shipped to a mental-health facility.Yet in the present Catholic Church madness has become the normal condition.