VaticanNews Admits: Pope Francis Widely Accused As A Heretic

Portuguese- and the English-speaking VaticanNews.va journalists complain that there is a lot of criticism against Pope Francis on social media, Gudrun Sailer wrote on Katholisch.de (August 28).
According to Sailer, Francis is often accused as "mundane", "left-wing", "heretical" and "ideology-based."
She notices that these comments are put in to evidence by “not a few [Catholic] blogs" and "other [Catholic] interest groups.”
Quite a few of these portals, among them gloria.tv, have a bigger audience than VaticanNews.va.
