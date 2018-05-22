Clicks17
Eleven from Ireland visit Pallerols of Rialb and the Andorra Trail
Near Cabra Morta; Noel, Fr Gavan, Naill, Kevin, Eamonn, John
Brian Madden writes:
We arrived in Barcelona on 27 April, picked up some rented cars, and drove north. It was the feast-day of Our Lady of Montserrat, so we stopped off there, and spent a very pleasant hour with a lot of others who were celebrating the feast-day there. We arrived in Pallarols in the late afternoon, and hiked up to St Raphael's Cabin, where Fr Gavan celebrated Mass for us.
There were eleven in the party, all regular hikers, and our objective was to walk parts of the Andorra Trail over four days. The plan was to stay in the very hospitable Hotel del Llac in Coll de Nargo. From there, we would drive to our start point each day, do the hike, and then be picked up by local taxi at the finish point. This would get the party back to the Hotel, and the drivers back to the start point to collect the cars. It was a bit complicated, but it did work!
Our first hike started at Torrent. At Ribalera, Fr Gavan celebrated Mass on the rock where in 1937 St Josemaria said his last Mass before reaching Andorra four days later. It brought to mind the 'Mass Rock' of eighteenth century Ireland, when Mass was forbidden, and had to be secretly celebrated in hidden places in the mountains. We all found the Canal de Jaca ascent very challenging, but soon we were moving more comfortably across the slopes of Aubenc. After this, the way became more difficult due to the large number of trees, which had fallen in the recent snows and windstorms. We eventually reach l'Oliva where we met our taxi.
Martin, Stephen & Kevin at St Raphael’s Cabin
Group at Casa del Corb
In the house of Santpou, on the way to Ribalera
Canal de la Jaça
At Borda de Conorbau; Brian, Stephen, Eamonn, John, Fr Gavan, Mark, Noel and Kevin
Crossing Riu de Cabó
Stephen, Martin & John at Santa Fe
Fr Gavan; Mass at St Raphael’s Cabin
Fr Gavan; Mass at Ribalera
A days with very heavy rain
Next day, Sunday, started with very heavy rain. Jordi Piferrer had stayed overnight with us in the Hotel de Llac, and he invited us to visit the Rectory of Pallarols. This was really interesting, and with Jordi's explanations, and the magnificent presentation of photos and artefacts, everyone began to piece together the history of the 1937 expedition. The rain was continuing, so we drove over to Fenollet for a nice lunch provided by Rosa. Before that, Fr Gavan was able to celebrate Mass in the small chapel located in the Fenollet complex. The rain eventually stopped, so we had a short and pleasant afternoon climb to the summit of Santa Fe.
Monday's hike was from Riu de Cabo to Noves de Segre. The ascent of Ares was long and tedious, but the weather was perfect for hiking. Arriving at the deserted village of Ares, we found an old church, which had a somewhat ruinous altar. Nevertheless, we found it possible to have Mass there. The rest of the hike to Noves de Segre was straightforward, although there were places close to Cal Barida, where the vegetation had overcome the track. We just kept pushing through!
We were planning to return to Dublin on Tuesday 1 May, but we still had time for a short section of the route. This time we started at Riu de Civis, climbed over the Cabra Morta, and ended up at Argollel, just at the border of Andorra. Then we climbed into our cars and headed back to Barcelona, and the flight to Dublin.
It was a wonderful five days and four nights, and as evidenced by the short testimonies at the start of this account, everyone was very pleased with the experience. The marking of the Trail with the blue and yellow paint was excellent.
Our particular thanks to Jordi for his advice, his maps and his guide book. Our thanks also to Miquel and Marc Finestres and his parents who made us so welcome at the Hotel del Llac.
We are looking forward to our next visit to the Andorra Trail.
Noel writes: | 09/05/2018
Blue and yellow are the colours of the Gaelic Football and Hurling team of my native county Clare in the west of Ireland. Following the blue and yellow ‘signs’ along the Andorra Trail was like a treasure hunt, each revealing a different stunning view of cliff-faced mountains wrapped in green and brown cloaks. Standing then on top of these ‘cliffs’ we had a vision of vast valleys dotted with small villages while higher mountains shone white with snow. The climbing was steep, even very steep at times and wildly exhilarating for me at least. Not so I presume if you were fleeing for your life. Thankfully we were celebrating life and feeling very grateful for the ability to be able to walk this most magnificent mountain route. Thank you Jordi and your team for opening up this ‘road to paradise’ to which I hope to return soon!
Fr Gavan writes: | 09/05/2018
It was very moving to retrace the footsteps of St Josemaria and his group, and it was particularly moving to be able to celebrate Mass in some of the very same places where the saint celebrated Mass. These were days of grace for us!
Kevin writes: | 09/05/2018
This was one of the most interesting series of hikes I was ever on, partly I suppose because of the historical events that took place there. The scenery, the Masses in each location, the tracks (rough & smooth) the hospitality of the local people and time to reflect. This one that will be in my memory for a long time.
John writes: | 09/05/2018
Having read the account of the 1937 expedition in Andres Vazquez de Prada’s book before and during the trip, I really felt the whole experience came alive. There was a great feeling of walking in the footsteps of a saint.
Eamonn writes: | 09/05/2018
For me, the trip to the Andorra Trail is one very much for the memory books and will be very hard to repeat. When and where would you ever get the opportunity to attend and celebrate Mass in such historic locations with a travelling priest and fellow hikers?
Spain: Baronia of Rialb -Pallerols- Lerida- The Spanish Civil War (1936-39) and the founder of Opus Dei
In this section can be found items relating to the historical aspects of the Road to Andorra
The following is a short summary of the historical chronology that corresponds to the passage done by saint Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer in 1937:
08/10/1937
Departure from Madrid towards Valencia.
09/10/1937
Departure from Valencia towards Barcelona. They arrive at Barcelona on the 10th.
10/10/1937
Stay in Barcelona.
19/11/1937
Departure from Barcelona towards Oliana with the Seu d’Urgell bus.
Arrival at Oliana and departure towards Peramola. They sleep in a barn in Peramola.
20/11/1937
Departure from Peramola towards Pallerols. They sleep in Cal Vilaró of Pallerols.
21/11/1937
Departure from Cal Vilaró towards the Rectory of the Church of Pallerols. They sleep in the Rectory.
22/11/1937
Departure from the Rectory towards the forests of Rialb, between Pallerols and Arçosa. They sleep in a log hut, within the forest.
22-27/11/1937
They stay in the hut within the forest.
27/11/1937
Departure from the hut and arrival at the Casa del Corb around 12 o’clock midnight.
28-29/11/1937
Departure from the Casa del Corb around 3 o’clock in the morning on the 28th. Rest in Espluga de les Vaques. Around five in the afternoon Josep Cirera, the main guide of the expedition arrives, and they quickly climb to Aubenç. Arrival at Fenollet on the 29th at 6 o’clock in the morning.
29-30/11/1937
Departure from Fenollet around 7 o’clock in the afternoon and arrival at Baridà at around 7 in the morning of day 30.
30/11-01/12/1937
Departure from Baridà around 6 o’clock in the afternoon and arrival close to Cal Roger around 7 o’clock in the morning of the 1st.
01-02/12/1937
Departure from Cal Roger around 6 o’clock in the afternoon and arrival at Mas d’Alins around 3 in the morning of the 2nd. Arrival at Sant Julià de Lòria at 8 o’clock in the morning and at the Palacin Hotel at 2 in the afternoon.
02/12/1937
Stay in Andorra.
10/12/1937
Departure from Escaldes towards France crossing the border at Pas de la Casa.
11/12/1937
Entrance to Spain through the Hendaya border around 7 o’clock in the afternoon.
Summary
a) From 10 October 1937 to 19 November 1937: 41 days in Barcelona.
b) From 19 November to 2 December: 13 days in Peramola Andorra. Altogether walked about 100 km, surpassing a cumulative drop of about 9000 meters.
c) From 2 to 10 December: 9 days Andorra blocked by snow.
d) December 11 Mass at Lourdes and across the Spanish border to Hendaye.
For further information, please refer to the books that have been edited and that relate to the Passage of the Pyrenees:
Testimony of a person who was housed in Pallerols:
An unforgettable experience
In a few hours we could relive the same events experienced by St. Josemaría from 19 to 28 November 1937. Apart from personally visiting the same places where Saint Josemaría was during these 10 days, we read stories written by the same expedition, and which they are collected in the book "Between night and hope" Editorial Milenio "Entre la noche y la esperanza", de Editorial Milenio.
To get an idea of that historic moment can read:
VÁZQUEZ DE PRADA, Andrew. The founder of Opus Dei. Tomo II. Chapter IX: War and Revolution: waiting to be evacuated and Chapter X: Path of liberation.
Video: The passage of St. Josemaria in the Pyrenees (1937)
VÁZQUEZ DE PRADA, Andrés. El Fundador del Opus Dei. Tomo II. Capítulo IX: Guerra y Revolución: en espera de ser evacuados y Capítulo X: Camino de liberación .
Vídeo: El paso de san Josemaría por los Pirineos (1937)
The Crossing of the Pyrenees on the big screen
The Association of Friends of the Route from Pallerols de Rialb to Andorra welcomes this film "There be Dragons" by Roland Joffe, as some points made in the movie are also part of our objectives:
1. Telling the story of the life and teachings of St. Josemaría Escrivá during the days that he journeyed through Pallerols de Rialb and the region of Alt Urgell on his escape into Andorra.
2. Promoting the Route
3. Defending the values of freedom, coexistence, and forgiveness which are an important part of our objectives.
Film: There be Dragons - Encontrarás Dragones
Arising out of the horror of the Spanish Civil War, a candidate for canonization is investigated by a journalist who discovers his own estranged father had a deep, dark and devastating connection to the saint's life.
En inglés, SUBTITULADA en español. La podrán entender todos y os ayudará a comprender la guerra civil española (1936-39), y la maldad comunista masónica para extirpar el cristianismo de España.
Feast of the ''Encounter of the Rose''
73 years later, we returned to Pallerols
Crossing the night. Through the mountains
We enclose - at the documents section- a new extract of the book "Travessant la nit" ("Crossing the night"). As you know, this book summarizes the story of the expedition on which saint Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer went, that completed this route in autumn 1937 and that will be useful for us as a guide to rediscover the itinerary.
Crossing the night. Last night march
We enclose - at the documents section- a new extract of the book "Travessant la nit" ("Crossing the night"). As you know, this book summarizes the story of the expedition done by saint Josepmaria Escrivà de Balaguer, who completed this route in autumn of 1937 and that will be useful for us as a guide to rediscover the itinerary.
How to get to Pallerols de Rialb?
In this link you have the map of the area, and the route by the nearest roads, until arriving at the Rural House.
Casa Rural Pallerols (Owner) Speaks Catalan and Spanish
CONCHA BLASCO: (0034) 644 24 22 07 (0034) 973210248
Paco P. (0034)658798639 E-mail: casaruralpallerols@gmail.com
The coordinates are: 42 ° 02 '16 "N, 1 ° 12' 53" E.
Height above sea level: 815 masl.
At 100 meters of Pallerols there is a Rural House for up to 6 people. He was taking advantage of the old school of Pallerols. And let stay with some comfort at an affordable price, as long as you wish, on any day and season. You can see it by clicking on the link in this paragraph.
Useful Telephones
Find all you need: Town Halls, Parishes, Mass Times, Pharmacies, Emergency Numbers, Taxis and All Terrain Vehicles, Hotels y Bed & Breakfast, Campgrounds, Auto Mechanics.
