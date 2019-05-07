Bulgaria: Francis’ “Peace” Initiative Flops

Pope Francis who himself started a civil war in his own Church, had no luck with a “meeting for peace” in Sofia's Independence Square on Sunday during his Bulgaria trip.
Known as the Dictator Pope who refuses any dialogue, Francis nevertheless presented “dialogue” as means for “common collaboration”, “mutual knowledge” and “meeting each other.”
But not a single local Orthodox prelate showed up although Bulgaria is an Orthodox country.
Francis was left on the stage with a emissary of the corrupt government, some Jewish representative, an Armenian bishop, a random Protestant pastor and the Grand Mufti.
