More Accusations Against Francis’ Recycled Friend
The appointment of disgraced Argentinean bishop Gustavo Óscar Zanchetta, a Francis protégé, as assessor of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA) is “surprising” especially because of the profile of the appointee, writes Sandro Magister (December 28).
Zanchetta abandoned his former diocese out of the blue claiming “health problems” only to show up shortly after in good physical shape. According to Argentine media he left his diocese in a disastrous state.
Then news emerged that Zanchetta had refused a search of his vehicle by the police asserting his “status as bishop”. The police were looking for drugs.
Zanchetta will collaborate with the president of APSA, Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, who meets regularly with Francis and is a tenacious opponent of Cardinal Pell’s reform of the Vatican finances.
According to Sandro Magister Zanchetta’s appointment will increase the confusion in which the much-vaunted reform of the Vatican curia finds itself.
