Less Than Two Weeks After Francis' Visit: The Christians are Infidels

Less than two week after the visit of Pope Francis, Sheikh Salem Abdul Jalil, the undersecretary of the Egyptian Ministry of religious endowments (Awqaf) and famous preacher, restated on TV the Islamic arguments against Christianity. According to Jalil Christians are "infidels" because they do not believe in one God but in a Trinity.The Minister of Awqaf, Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa, quickly dissociated himself from Jalil and asked him to retract. Gomaa is put in charge by the Western controlled El-Sisi regime to restrain political Islam in the country.Gloria.tv believes that theological arguments should not be decided by governmental interventions.