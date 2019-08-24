New Old-Rite-Sisters Start in Minneapolis

Labor Mariae

A recently founded community of four sisters has taken up residence at the parish of the Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.Minneapolis Auxiliary Bishop Andrew Cozzens celebrated an August 15 Pontifical Mass for the perpetual profession of Dutch-born Mother Maria Regina and the investiture of three novices.Father Gerard Saguto, FSSP, helped the sisters to establish the community. They started in 2017 as Daughters of the Work of Mary (sisters) in Kansas City.Last spring they moved to Minneapolis into an abandoned convent on the grounds of the FSSP parish.The sisters aim at serving parishes, like helping in catechesis.