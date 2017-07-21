클릭 수76
Conservative Prime Minster Wants Church Gay Weddings
The Anglican Church of England should "reflect" on allowing same-sex couples to marry in church, the British Prime Minister Theresa May said in an interview for radio station LBC. She added that her father, the Reverend Hubert Brasier, would have supported church blessings for gay couples. Church of England priests are currently not allowed to marry gay couples in church or bless same-sex marriages.
Picture: DonkeyHotey, Flickr, CC-BY
