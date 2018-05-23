Clicks76
Cardinal Dolan Praises Francis' Comments To Homosexual
New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan has praised Pope Francis’ words to the Chilean homosexual Juan Carlos Cruz.
Bergoglio told Cruz that “being gay doesn’t matter” and that he is “made and loved by God”.
Talking on his weekly radio show on CardinalDolan.org (May 22), Dolan said that he has no intention of questioning Cruz’ sincerity, “What he says is beautiful.”
Dolan added, “Jesus could have said that, and so would I.”
And, “That’s sort of conservative, traditional, Catholic, orthodox teaching. The Catechism insists on that.”
At the same time, Dolan admitted that Francis' remarks could require clarification.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church 2357 writes that homosexual acts are according to Sacred Scripture "acts of grave depravity" which "under no circumstances can be approved".
Picture: Timothy Dolan, © Tom Hannigan, CC BY, #newsHbuolvhzhm
