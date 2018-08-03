Death Penalty: "The Holy See is apparently in error"

The parish of the Fraternity of Saint Peter in Westwood, Kansas, has placed the following announcement in the bulletin for this weekend

Dear Parishioner,You may have read that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has recently announced the the Catechism of the Catholic Church will be amended to teach that the Death Penalty, i.e. the judicial condemnation of an evil-doer to death, by competent authority, is now to be considered always inadmissible.Leaving aside any discussion of particulars, and making reference only to the general principle, such a position runs contrary to the natural law and constant teaching of the Church.The Holy See is apparently in error, and in my view, no Catholic should feel himself bound to the Catechism in this regard.Please pray for the Pope and the bishops.Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us.Father John Fongemie