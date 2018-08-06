Clicks64
The Scandalous Facts in Medjugorie are Comparable to the Abuses in Chile
The known mariologist Father Manfred Hauke has accused the Holy See of turning things upside down regarding the alleged Medjugorje apparitions.
Hauke who teaches in Lugano, Switzerland, pointed out to Die-Tagespost.de (August 1) that the Vatican is separating the truth of the messages and pastoral measures, "First one has to ask the question about the authenticity and only then one can give a pastoral answer."
Further, a Medjugorie commission leaked to the press that the Vatican intends to recognise the first seven apparitions which happened in the first ten days of the events. But according to Hauke there were 17 or 18 apparitions in the first ten days.
He also criticises that the Vatican is systematically trying to ignore the moral scandals surrounding the alleged apparitions,
"These scandalous facts are comparable with the [homosexual] abuses in Chile: The Holy See only intervened (2018) when the truth could not be hidden anymore."
#newsDwmzxjtsgz
Hauke who teaches in Lugano, Switzerland, pointed out to Die-Tagespost.de (August 1) that the Vatican is separating the truth of the messages and pastoral measures, "First one has to ask the question about the authenticity and only then one can give a pastoral answer."
Further, a Medjugorie commission leaked to the press that the Vatican intends to recognise the first seven apparitions which happened in the first ten days of the events. But according to Hauke there were 17 or 18 apparitions in the first ten days.
He also criticises that the Vatican is systematically trying to ignore the moral scandals surrounding the alleged apparitions,
"These scandalous facts are comparable with the [homosexual] abuses in Chile: The Holy See only intervened (2018) when the truth could not be hidden anymore."
#newsDwmzxjtsgz