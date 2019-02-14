Clicks11
John Paul’s Private Secretary Offers Weak Disclaimer to Francis' Account
"I do not believe that Pope John Paul II did not believe the crime evidence presented to him, in such a nonchalant way, this was not his style" - Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz, John Paul’s private secretary, told the weekly Tygodnik Powszechny.
Dziwisz responded to Pope Francis who told an audience on February 5 that Cardinal Ratzinger wanted to act against abuses in a religious community but was stopped by John Paul II.
“I do not know to whom [Francis referred] and what he had in mind” – Dziwisz added, “[John Paul II] discussed the problems of the Church with the competent persons, not with the private secretaries.”
It is no secret that John Paul II left a big chaos in many areas of the Church.
Picture: Stanisław Dziwisz, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsBodgdndyok
