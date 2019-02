John Paul’s Private Secretary Offers Weak Disclaimer to Francis' Account

"I do not believe that Pope John Paul II did not believe the crime evidence presented to him, in such a nonchalant way, this was not his style" - Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz, John Paul’s private secretary, told the weekly Tygodnik Powszechny.Dziwisz responded to Pope Francis who told an audience on February 5 that Cardinal Ratzinger wanted to act against abuses in a religious community but was stopped by John Paul II “I do not know to whom [Francis referred] and what he had in mind” – Dziwisz added, “[John Paul II] discussed the problems of the Church with the competent persons, not with the private secretaries.”It is no secret that John Paul II left a big chaos in many areas of the Church.