Covington Bishop Roger Foys: "This is not fair. It is not just."

“We should not have allowed ourselves to be bullied and pressured into making a statement prematurely, and we take full responsibility for it.”



“I especially apologize to Nicholas Sandmann and his family as well as to all CovCath families who have felt abandoned during this ordeal. Nicholas unfortunately has become the face of these allegations based on video clips.



“This is not fair. It is not just.”

Photo: BreitbartDiocese of Covington, Kentucky Bishop Roger Foys has apologized for prematurely condemning high school students' interaction with American Indian Nathan Phillips last Friday.Sandmann and his classmates were waiting for their bus to return to Kentucky after the 46th Annual March for Life when a group called the Black Hebrew Israelites began yelling racial slurs and telling them to, "go back to Europe". At the same time, Native American Nathan Phillips began beating a drum and "singing" as he walked through the crowd, singling out Sandmann apparently because he was wearing a "MAGA" hat. What followed appears as a sort of "staring" standoff, as seen on multiple videos that have gone viral.Sandmann has said in a televised interview that the group was trying to figure out what was going on and wanted to remain positive. He said he stood smiling, wanting to hear what "Mr. Phillips" wanted to say to him.The internet exploded with accusations of Sandmann being a racist, bigot toward an American Indian. Sandmann and his entire family have been doxxed (their identities and personal information revealed on the internet) and have received multiple death threats. The high school the students attend has received bomb threats. The diocesan offices had to be evacuated after receiving suspicious packages.