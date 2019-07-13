Cardinal Marx: We No Longer "Threaten" With Hell

Limousine-liberal Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx hopes that the Church will never again be the way it used to be, "In former times people were threatened with hell if they did not believe in God," he indulged in populism.According to katholisch.de (July 11), Marx made his [stupid] comments during a Munich discussion with a Rabbi.In the Gospels, Jesus Christ "threatens" more than twenty times with hell, asking to fear God who condemns souls to hell. The German bishops threaten Catholics who refuse to pay church-tax with excommunication.Marx is a member of the Council of Cardinals. He has a huge influence on Pope Francis.