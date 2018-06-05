Clicks69
VICTORY! Waste Disposal Company Quits Killer Carhart
The letter from the waste disposal company is attached at the bottom. It's priceless.
From Pro-life Warrior and founder of the very effective letter-writing campaign "Project Mustard Seed," John Naughton, Sr.
June 5, 2018
Bethesda, MD - On June 5, 2018, Operation Rescue posted an article concerning a medical waste disposal company that had contracted with Maryland abortion facilities for the disposal of human aborted fetal remains. Supporters were encouraged to contact the disposal company and ask them to end their services to abortion facilities, especially AbortionClinicsOnline.org(ACO), a late-term abortion facility owned by LeRoy Carhart in Bethesda, Maryland, which conducts abortions throughout all nine months of pregnancy.
And contact they did!
As a result, within minutes of releasing the article, Operation Rescue was contacted by Trey Krell, General Manager for Biomedical Waste Services, Inc., which had contracted to provide services for ACO.
By early afternoon, Krell had sent OR a copy of a letter dated June 5, 2018, addressed to Carhart's wife, Mary, notifying ACO that Biomedical Waste Services, Inc. was terminating services effective immediately.
Krell also informed OR that contracts had already been "closed" with other surgical abortion businesses.
"We really appreciate and thank Mr. Krell for doing the right thing by severing business ties with Carhart, ACO, and other abortion businesses," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. "We especially appreciate all our supporters who took the time to call and e-mail. This is really your victory! Thank you!"
Out of courtesy to Mr. Krell and his company, the original report will be removed from our website at www.OperationRescue.org, but it will still be available here for reference purposes.
"We remain watchful and are praying that no other disposal business will contract with Carhart, ACO, or any other abortion facility in Maryland," said Newman. "But if they do, we know our amazing supporters can once again be counted on to jump into action! We appreciate you all more than you know."
