Below the Belt: Francis Ridicules Cardinal Müller

In a conversation on the plane to Maputo, Mozambique (September 4), the German bootlicker-journalist Andreas English said to Pope Francis that “not all Germans believed the bad things said about him by the German Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller”.According to NyTimes.com, Francis asked back what Cardinal Müller had said about him. Englisch answered that Müller wanted to save Francis’ papacy from bad theology.Francis replied that Cardinal Müller “has good intentions and he is a good man, but he is like a child.”In the same conversation, Francis called his decision to appoint the heretic Michael Fitzgerald a Cardinal an “act of justice.”Fitzgerald is an anti-Catholic prelate who was removed as the head of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue by Benedict XVI in 2006 to become nuncio in Egypt.