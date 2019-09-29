Incredibly Low Attendance At Papal Mass

Francis presided a September 29 eucharist on St Peter's Square for the “World Day of Migrants and Refugees.”The attendance was very low. Vatican Media avoided to show a long shot of the square during Mass.But in the last minute before Francis entered, one could see the square with most seats empty (picture).After Mass, Francis drove with the Popemobil on the square. Although people were running from one side to the other to wave at Francis, they formed in the rear section only three or four rows along Francis' route.