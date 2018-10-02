Cardinal Angry About Archbishop Chaput's Critic

"Only one" bishop criticised the Youth Synod's working document, Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, Secretary General of the Synod, said during a October 1 press conference.He wants the "person in question” to be "loyal" as he had the opportunity to raise his concerns earlier as a member of the synod's council. Baldisseri's target was Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput who in recent days published three articles criticising the document:• a September 21 article on FirstThings.com containing the reflections of a respected unnamed North American theologian accusing the document of being close to naturalism, relativism and Protestantism.• a September 29 Italian article on IlFoglio.it entitled "A Synod Without Faith" saying that the Synod is “not well served by an overdose of sentiment, accommodation, and sociology”.• a October 1 article on CatholicPhilly.com containing a letter from an unnamed young Indian Syro-Malabar stating that the document is filled with "trite, bland, superficial ‘fluff’ rather than substantial content”.