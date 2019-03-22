Clicks53
Vatican Commission: No Historical Evidence Of Ordained Female Deacons

The Vatican commission on female deacons has found that there is no historical evidence that women were ordained as deacons in patristic times , German theologian Peter Hünermann, 90, told LifeSiteNews.com (March 21).

This was known before the commission started working. These results were handed to Francis in mid-2018.

In a March 8 interview with katholisch.de Hünermann interpreted the withholding of this result as sign that Francis is not pleased with it.

