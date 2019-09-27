Former Student: “Francis Was Distant, Cold, Never Smiled”

As a young Jesuit, before he became a priest, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was “distant, formal, cold” as well as “very polite but he never smiled,” according to his former student Mario Paredes.
Paredes told Aleteia.org (September 25) that Bergoglio was his teacher in the late 1960s. This must have been in 1966 when Bergoglio, as a scholastic, taught literature and psychology at the Colegio del Salvador, a Jesuit high school in Buenos Aires.
Now, Paredes is the director general of Somos, a New York health care provider. He was received last week by Francis alongside with 600 other doctors. Paredes has already met Francis “many times” in his expensive Hotel Santa Marta.
Paredes is not able to answer the question how this formal Jesuit suddenly became "charming", "sympathetic" and "accessible."
His guess is that this was "the work of the Holy Spirit" although the real Francis is still very much alive.
