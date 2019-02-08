Clicks191
Bishop Schneider Corrects Francis' Wrong Statement
Kazakhstan Bishop Athanasius Schneider has corrected Pope Francis’ claim that the different religions are willed by God.
Schneider writes on Rorate-Caeli.blogspot.com (February 8) that Christianity is the only God-willed religion which can never be placed complementarily side by side with other religions.
Schneider points out that faith in Christ and his divine teaching must replace all other religions.
If all other religions would correspond to God's will, then God would not have condemned the religion of the Golden Calf at the time of Moses, he adds.
Schneider points out that no authority on earth, "not even the supreme authority of the Church" may use an assurance that the different religions are allegedly willed by God, in order to dispense people belonging to other religions from the need of believing in the only savior Jesus Christ.
No religion except Christianity can be a God-willed way because it is the explicit will of God that all people believe in his Son, he adds.
