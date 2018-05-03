Francis Wants „Unanimous Agreement“ On Protestant Communion

The prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Archbishop Luis Ladaria, received on May 3 a delegation of German bishops in order to talk about Communion for Protestants.Munich Cardinal Marx, Cologne Cardinal Woelki, and four other German bishops were part of the delegation. Present at the meeting were also Swiss-born Curia Cardinal Kurt Koch and two German prelates.Neither Ladaria, nor the Germans, nor the Pope have received any competence from God to introduce Communion for Protestants.In the evening of the same day, the German bishops’ conference released a press statement saying that Pope Francis wants an “unanimous agreement” regarding this sacrilege.The German Church, one of the most decadent local churches in the world, has been distributing Communion to Protestants for decades. The present discussion is therefore about sanctioning an abuse that will remain an abuse and sacrilege whether Francis agrees with it or not.