Nun killed, Bishop Injured in Road Accident

Sister Jaise and five others, including Syro Malabar Jagdalpur Bishop Joseph Kollamparampil, 61, a Carmelite, were injured in a road accident June 27 evening in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.Sister Jaise, 55, died on the way to the hospital according to MattersIndia.com (June 28). She belonged to the Syro Malabar Congregation of the Friend of the Poor.Bishop Kollamparampil sustained head injuries and is in stable conditions.The accident occurred when the bishop’s car skidded off the road which was slippery because of heavy rains, and hit a tree.