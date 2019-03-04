Nurse: I saw preborn baby ‘trying to get away’ from abortion instruments

(LiveAction) Sarah Cleveland is a board certification Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer. Fifteen years ago, she assisted in an amniocentesis that was done under ultrasound guidance. In an amniocentesis, a needle is inserted into a woman’s uterus to withdraw amniotic fluid, which is then tested to detect fetal abnormalities. It is not an abortion procedure, and the target of the needle is not the baby. Sarah describes what she witnessed happening in the mother’s uterus when the procedure began:
… I placed the transducer over the uterus and saw a baby approximately 18 weeks gestation on the screen. He was kicking, playful, and happy. Then the doc inserted the needle.
Immediately, the baby knew something was in his space. That something was different. As I held the transducer to guide the needle to a safe area away from the placenta and away from Baby, I saw Baby dart away from where we were in the uterus and move as far away as possible to the other side of the womb. He stopped kicking and playing… Then the heart rate. His little heart rate sky rocketed. He was scared. In fact, I am convinced he was terrified.
After only about 20 seconds of withdrawing fluid, the needle was out. … I watched Baby for a few minutes longer, while the parents conversed with one another. The Baby slowly, eventually, came out of the corner and the heart rate slowly decelerated.
Cleveland points out that “the baby was not the target” and “the needle never once touched him.” So imagine what might happen in an abortion:
So, what of it when something bigger than a needle is inserted into the uterus? What then, when the target *is* the baby? When a trained professional is aiming to remove this little guy, sometimes piece by piece, from the safety of his home? Imagine the terror he must feel when being pulled away from it. Imagine the physical pain that sometimes comes with it.
