Private Rooms of Popes Secularised for Ceramics Exhibition

Three years ago, Francis turned his Castel Gandolfo summer residence into a museum.He advised that the rooms which were inhabited by his predecessors should not be altered. Ex-Benedict XVI stayed there even after his resignation.Now, two important rooms of the residence’s private part have been dismantled for an exhibition of majolica belonging to a papal collection, IlMessaggero.it (October 10) reports.This regards the Sala della Rocca, set up by John Paul II for meetings with academics and scholars. Benedict XVI gathered here with his former students.The other is a sitting room used by Monsignore Georg Ratzinger when he came to visit his brother in summer.