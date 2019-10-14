Voice in the Desert: Brazilian Bishop Speaks Against Synod Document

Spanish-born Bishop José Luís Azcona, bishop emeritus of the Amazonian Prelature of Marajó, told CruxNow.com (October 14) that the Amazon Instrumentum laboris excludes the crucified Christ.He calls this a “worrisome absence” in a text “prostrated to the prevalent secularism.”The bishop stressed, his criticism “does not reach the pope,” claiming that Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’ was “not assimilated” by the document which he calls “weak,” “inconsistent,” and a testimony of an “exclusive way of thinking” which is “dangerous for the freedom of thought.”CruxNow.com points out that Azcona’s comments are a rare expression of criticism to the synod in the Brazilian Church.This begs the question which kind of bishops allegedly “conservative” like Benedict XVI and John Paul II appointed for this country.