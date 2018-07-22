Coptic-Orthodox High-Mass Celebrated in Roman Basilica

The Coptic-Orthodox Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria, Egypt, held on July 8 a four hour Divine Liturgy at St. Paul’s-Outside-the-Walls, one of the four Roman basilicas.The Copts are formally schismatics and heretics, still suspected to adhere to Monophysitism, a heresy that denies the two natures in Christ.Last year Pope Francis allowed an Anglican Vespers service (“Evensong”) in St. Peter’s Basilica.Such events lead Catholics into believing that it doesn’t matter whether one is Catholic, Coptic or Anglican etc.Nevertheless, it would be unthinkable that a Pontifical High Mass according to the authentic Roman Rite would be celebrated in a Roman basilica.