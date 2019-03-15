BERLIN TO BUILD VERY FIRST TEMPLE OF CHRISLAM FOR ONE WORLD RELIGION

Berlin thinks it is making religious history as Muslims, Jews and Christians join hands to build a place where they can all worship. The House of One, as it is being called, will be a synagogue, a church and a mosque under one roof.



We have given you



Have you paid attention? Are you listening?

day’s bombshell is the natural next-step in the evolution of the One World Religion – a temple to call their very own. And where better to build that abomination than in the city that is most famous for introducing the world to



They are calling it the House of One, and it is just that. The world’s 3 major religions under one roof where they will, at first, worship in separate compartments within the the complex, but then all come together to find that oh-so-elusive “common ground” that Rick Warren is such a fan of. If no one ever told you the secret to boiling a live frog in a pan of water without it first jumping out, go look it up. There is much wisdom there.

The For many years now, NTEB has sounded the shofar to warn believers and non-believers alike of the coming One World Religion of Chrislam , the bastard hybrid of Islam and Christianity/Judaism. We have given you countless verified accounts of the efforts of early Chrislam founder and champion Rick Warren to prepare the Christians to accept this new religious paradigm.We have given you audio proof, video proof, and interview accounts from major news outlets around the world. We even pulled back the curtain on all the efforts of Pope Francis and the influence of the Vatican to drive through the creation of the One World Religion mentioned in the book of Revelation.day’s bombshell is the natural next-step in the evolution of the One World Religion – a temple to call their very own. And where better to build that abomination than in the city that is most famous for introducing the world to Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust but in Berlin, Germany. If the irony of that doesn’t punch your buttons, then you need to go look up the definition of the word “irony”. Seriously, could it be any plainer, any more in-your-face than that?The world’s 3 major religions under one roof where they will, at first, worship in separate compartments within the the complex, but then all come together to find that oh-so-elusive “common ground” that Rick Warren is such a fan of. If no one ever told you the secret to boiling a live frog in a pan of water without it first jumping out, go look it up. There is much wisdom there.The BBC reports that an architecture competition has been held and the winner chosen. The striking design is for a brick building with a tall, square central tower. Off the courtyard below will be the houses of worship for the three faiths – the synagogue, the church and the mosque. It is to occupy a prominent site – Petriplatz – in the heart of Berlin.

THE LOCATION IS HIGHLY SIGNIFICANT, ACCORDING TO ONE OF THE THREE RELIGIOUS LEADERS INVOLVED, RABBI TOVIA BEN CHORIN. “FROM MY JEWISH POINT OF VIEW THE CITY WHERE JEWISH SUFFERING WAS PLANNED IS NOW THE CITY WHERE A CENTRE IS BEING BUILT BY THE THREE MONOTHEISTIC RELIGIONS WHICH SHAPED EUROPEAN CULTURE,” HE TOLD THE BBC.