Gaudete et Exsultate Is "Very, Very Troubling"

Gaudete et Exsultate

Amoris Laetitia

EWTN

Gaudete et Exsultate

Gaudete et Insultate

“Not infrequently, contrary to the promptings of the Spirit, the life of the Church can become a museum piece or the possession of a select few. This can occur when some groups of Christians give excessive importance to certain rules, customs or ways of acting.” (Gaudete et Exultate 58)