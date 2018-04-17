Clicks595
Gaudete et Exsultate Is "Very, Very Troubling"
Francis' apostolic exhortation Gaudete et Exsultate is a hidden defence of the controversial Amoris Laetitia according to New York Father Gerald Murray.
Talking to EWTN (April 12), Murray noticed that in Gaudete et Exsultate Francis is lashing out at people who don’t agree with him.
Therefore the exhortation is also known as Gaudete et Insultate. For Murray this is "very, very troubling.”
He underlines that it is un-Catholic to slam obedience to the Ten Commandments as a defect and somebody who follows the teaching of Christ does not live in a "museum" as Francis suggests:
“Not infrequently, contrary to the promptings of the Spirit, the life of the Church can become a museum piece or the possession of a select few. This can occur when some groups of Christians give excessive importance to certain rules, customs or ways of acting.” (Gaudete et Exultate 58)
