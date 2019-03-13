Bishop Censors Program on Islamic Conquest Of West

The president and four members of the board of the Catholic Radio RCF Côtes d’Armor, France, resigned on March 5.
The reason: Saint-Brieuc et Tréguier Bishop Denis Moutel had forbidden a re-broadcast of a program about the Islamic conquest strategy in Europe and ordered the elimination of the audio from the radio’s webpage.
On February 11 the radio had aired an interview with the Christian-democratic politician Jean-Frédéric Poisson, about his book “Islam at the conquest of the West, a strategy unveiled”.
Poisson writes in this book that 57 Muslim countries signed an official text expressing their aim at conquering the West.
