Bishop Censors Program on Islamic Conquest Of West

RCF Côtes d’Armor

The president and four members of the board of the Catholic Radio, France, resigned on March 5.The reason: Saint-Brieuc et Tréguier Bishop Denis Moutel had forbidden a re-broadcast of a program about the Islamic conquest strategy in Europe and ordered the elimination of the audio from the radio’s webpage.On February 11 the radio had aired an interview with the Christian-democratic politician Jean-Frédéric Poisson, about his book “Islam at the conquest of the West, a strategy unveiled”.Poisson writes in this book that 57 Muslim countries signed an official text expressing their aim at conquering the West.