Cardinal Napier Hails Gay-Ideologue Who Criticised Father Weinandy
Monsignor John Strynkowski attacked on America Magazine (November 2) Father Weinandy's letter to Francis in which Weinandy also criticises Amoris Laetitia.
Strynkowski claims that Amoris Laetitia “was the fruit of two synods” although the document, specifically on Holy Communion for adulterers, is in open contradiction to the outcome of the Synod.
Nevertheless, conservative Durban Cardinal Wilfrid Napier supported Strynkowski’s claims on twitter (November 3) calling them “calm and rational”.
Strynkowski is close to [Modernist] Cardinal Kasper's theology and a promoter of gay ideology. While serving as Executive Director of the Secretariat for Doctrine of the U.S. bishops’ he was also their representative to the National Association of Catholic Diocesan Lesbian and Gay Ministries.
Picture: Wilfrid Napier, © KwaZulu-Natal, GovernmentZA, CC BY-ND, #newsThywqmzain
