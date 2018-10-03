“Changing Positions Is Sign of Maturity” - Will Francis Change?

Pope Francis said in his opening address at the Youth Synod that the delegates should speak "openly and bravely” although he is known for punishing those who do so.He then said that “constructive criticism can help." And, "If there is someone I don't like [Dubia Cardinals, Viganò], I must listen more intently.”Francis asked to “welcome and understand others", to "change our convictions and positions" calling this "a sign of great human and spiritual maturity.”He repeated his old clichés that the Church should not "always" have a "ready-made answer" and not be "closed to [alleged] newness" and to be closed to [alleged] "surprises of God"."We may need to move in unpredictable ways", he added. So far Francis' liberal-modernist ideology has been very predictable.