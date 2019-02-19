Turkish Muslims Keep Losing Their Religion [like the “Catholics”]

51% of Turkish Muslims described themselves as “pious” last year as opposed to 55% ten years earlier – a Konda research has shown.At the same time, the number of atheists went from 2% to 5%, while the number of the “religious conservative” slid down from 32% to 25%.Fasting during Ramadan is kept by 65% - down from 77%. The number of those believing that a couple must religiously married dropped by 5% to settle at 74%.These numbers contradict Western “Islamization” propaganda and show that government attempts to promote religiosity didn't result in any effective result.While public religious acts have been steady, private acts have fallen, signifying religious shallowness – much like in Catholic societies.