Burke And Schneider Launch Crusade: The Six Amazon Errors

Cardinal Raymond Burke and Bishop Athanasius Schneider have issued an[other] eight-page declaration against six “serious theological errors and heresies” in the Amazon Synod’s working document.
They call on the faithful to engage in a crusade of prayer and fasting for forty days to prevent such errors of being approved. The suggestion is to pray daily one decade of the Rosary and to fast once a week for this intentions from September 17 to October 26. The six errors are:
● an implicit pantheism identifying God with nature and the universe
● the notion that paganism is a source of Divine Revelation and an alternative pathway to salvation
● the idea that natives already received divine revelation and that the Church in the Amazon needs a missionary and pastoral "conversion"
● granting ministries to women and turning married local chieftains into second-class priests
● considering man as a mere link in nature’s ecological chain and economic development as an aggression against ‘Mother Earth’
● calling for an "integral ecological conversion" which includes the adoption of the collective social model of natives where individual personality and freedom are undermined.
Good! Now hopefully then can read ppbxvi.org and solve the problem at its root.
Did it ever cross their mind that the pope is suppose to defend the faith? That he is allowing all these errors?