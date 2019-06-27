Benedict XVI: “There Is Only One Pope And He Is Francis”

Corriere della Sera

“There is only one pope and he is Francis”, former Benedict XVI told the oligarch newspaperaccording to VaticanNews.va (June 27).Benedict XVI observed that for centuries the Church's unity has been endangered and that internal conflicts and threats of schism haven't been uncommon.But taking refuge in historical whitewash Benedict claimed that in the end, the Church's unity [allegedly] has always been "stronger than internal struggles and wars."